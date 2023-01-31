Mother Jones Announces New Deputy Managing Editor, Research Editor

Mother Jones recently promoted Sophie Murguia to Deputy Managing Editor, and Ruth Murai to Research Editor.

“Mother Jones has a long history of training and nurturing great talent through its fellowship program, and that history is perfectly embodied in these promotions,” said Mother Jones Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery. “In their new roles, Sophie and Ruth will continue to improve on that tradition, not only of ensuring a great fact-checking and magazine production process, but in helping to train the next generation of fantastic journalists.”

Murguia will oversee the production of the bimonthly print magazine, in addition to editing stories for the magazine and website. She started at Mother Jones as an editorial fellow and returned to the news organization in January 2022 as its Research Editor, after stints at Pacific Standard and Outside Magazine.

Murai, who will manage a team fact-checking Mother Jones’ stories, joined the news organization in December 2021 as an editorial fellow, and later was promoted to Senior Fellow. Prior to that, Murai worked for more than three years at Jane Doe Films, where she served as Associate Producer on two documentaries about sexual misconduct: On the Record and Allen v. Farrow.