Mother Jones Promotes Jacob Rosenberg to Articles Editor, Hires Julianne McShane as News and Engagement Writer

Mother Jones recently announced the promotion of Jacob Rosenberg to Articles Editor, and the hiring of Julianne McShane as News and Engagement Writer.

“We’re excited about both of these changes as we gear up for the 2024 elections, and all the ambitious reporting projects we have planned for the coming year,” said Mother Jones Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery. “Jacob seemingly goes from mastering one skill to another, and is a key source of energy in our news desk operations, and Julianne brings a passion for fresh reporting and honing her craft that will be a great addition to our newsroom.”

In Rosenberg’s new position, he will assign, commission, and edit enterprising stories and packages across the newsroom. He is based in New York City, and started at Mother Jones as an Editorial Fellow in 2018, before becoming an Assistant Editor in 2019 and Associate Editor in 2022. He helped launch such projects as the “Bad Bosses” package in 2021, and the year-end special, “Heroes and Monsters,” in 2020.

McShane started Oct. 23 at Mother Jones, where she writes pieces highlighting the biggest and most important stories of the day, including for the Mother Jones Daily, the organization’s newsletter sent to nearly 200,000 subscribers each weekday. She is based in New York City, and previously worked as a breaking news reporter at NBC News, and her freelance writing has appeared in the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the Guardian.