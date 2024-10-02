The Center for Investigative Reporting Hires Josh Sanburn as Producer

Experience Includes Gimlet Media, ABC News, National Geographic Studios, and TIME

The Center for Investigative Reporting, which produces Mother Jones and Reveal, announced the hiring today of Josh Sanburn as Producer. He brings extensive podcast and production experience to the position, and will help develop new programming for Reveal.

“We’re thrilled to have someone of Josh’s caliber join our team,” said CIR Executive Editor James West. “He’s a true triple threat—an accomplished writer, reporter, and producer—and his newsy instincts and experience will play a big role in shaping the future of Reveal’s podcast programming.”

Sanburn previously worked in production roles at Gimlet Media, XG Productions, ABC News, and National Geographic Studios. He also worked as a writer and reporter at TIME magazine. During his time at Gimlet Media, he produced and developed notable series such as “To The Moon” and “How to Build a Metaverse” for The Journal, the Wall Street Journal’s podcast.

He will partner with Kara McGuirk-Allison to create the new weekly content for Reveal, which is under development.

Reveal started in 2013, and reaches roughly a million weekly listeners across more than 500 radio stations nationwide, and the podcast is downloaded an additional 500,000 times a month.

The Center for Investigative Reporting is reader and listener supported, and has been expanding its staff since merging with Mother Jones in February 2024. It now has 120 staff, who are spread across the country, with offices in San Francisco, Washington, DC, and New York City.