Legacy Giving: Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a will?

Yes! Every adult needs a will (or living trust, or both) and should review it every five years or so to ensure that it’s up to date. A will and/or living trust accomplishes some important tasks, including allocating your assets, reflecting your most important relationships, designating guardians for children and caregivers for beloved companion animals, and even making gifts to charity.

I have a will and/or trust, but I’m not able to update it now. How can I include a gift to Mother Jones?

Naming us a beneficiary of your retirement plan, financial account, or donor-advised fund is as simple as updating your beneficiary designation form and doesn’t require an attorney.

A legacy gift is very personal. Can I trust Mother Jones to use my gift wisely?

Yes! We are proud of our effectiveness and financial transparency. We invite you to download our latest financial reports.

I have family or loved ones I need to take care of. How can I do that and still support Mother Jones?

You can make us a beneficiary of a small percentage of your estate or account, or name us a secondary or contingent beneficiary so we only receive a gift if your primary beneficiary doesn’t survive you.

What if I include a gift to Mother Jones in my will or other plan but change my mind?

None of us knows what the future holds. And we understand that, sometimes, a gift that has been directed to Mother Jones must be allocated to more pressing needs. But the decision is always yours to make. You are never obligated by a giving decision you make today.

Have further questions? Contact Lisa Schachter at lschachter@motherjones.com or (415) 321-1706.