Even After Health Care, Per Capita Income Keeps on Rising

Here's another chart. I don't know why I did this one. I was looking at some other stuff, and then one thing led to another. But it seemed kind of interesting. Even after you account for ever-rising health care expenditures, personal income has been steadily rising for 60 years.

This does not show medians, so don't make too much of it. Especially over the past couple of decades, it's skewed by the massive income increases of the top 1 percent. A more interesting measure, I suppose, would be median disposable income after median out-of-pocket health care expenditures. Maybe I'll root around one of these days and see if I can find that.