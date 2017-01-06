Show Us the Replacement!

Hmmm. Congressional Republicans might have a problem on their hands. Here's one of the findings of the latest Kaiser Family poll on health care:

That little orange pie slice at the bottom—the one that says 20 percent—represents the number of people who support the idea of repeal and delay. About half the respondents don't want to repeal Obamacare at all, and another 28 percent, showing the common sense that heartland Americans are famous for, don't want to buy a pig in a poke. They may not be thrilled with Obamacare, but they sure want to see what's going to replace it before it's ripped apart.

This is the mantra Democrats should be hawking every second of every day. We don't want a white paper, we want to see the real replacement. Does it really protect people with pre-existing conditions? Does it really keep premium costs down? Does it really reduce deductibles? Is it really a better deal for most working-class folks than Obamacare? Does it really keep the Medicaid expansion in place? Does it really guarantee that no one will be worse off than they are under Obamacare? And will it really cost less than Obamacare?

Every single person in America deserves an opportunity to look at the Republican plan, compare it to Obamacare, and figure out which one is a better deal for them personally. No one should support any kind of repeal plan until they're allowed to see this.