The Dead Pool - 4 February 2017

Members of the Trump administration are starting to drop like flies, and I figure someone should keep track. Note that I'm keeping a spot open for Betsy DeVos in hopes that I can fill it in sometime soon:

So who's next? Well, there's this from Rep. Seth Moulton (D–Mass.):

“What I’ve heard from behind the scenes,’’ Moulton said during a telephone interview on Monday, is that Mattis and others who were left out of Trump’s decision-making loop on the immigration order are asking one another, “What will make you resign? What’s your red line?”

