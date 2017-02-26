These three things all happened in the course of the past month:

Muhammad Ali Jr. detained at airport, questioned about his religion. Born in the USA. https://t.co/ngRTBExfcV @lrozen @jljacobson — Gershom Gorenberg (@GershomG) February 26, 2017

Mem Fox: "I have never in my life been spoken to with such insolence, with so many insults..." https://t.co/rZMQDTYL69 #auspol #ANSUSExit pic.twitter.com/kB6Evdg5BF — THE Russell (@THE_Russell) February 25, 2017

French historian (and professor at Columbia and Sorbonne) detained 10hrs at airport upon arrival in U.S. https://t.co/McEPJ5Snuq — David Lebovitz (@davidlebovitz) February 26, 2017

Even if I granted that mistakes can happen and maybe that's all this is, here's the part I've never understood. Whenever we hear stories like these, there's one thing that's constant: the border agents act like complete assholes. Why? Even if you think someone is here on the wrong visa or an expired visa or whatnot, why treat them like shit? What does that buy you?