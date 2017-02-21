Raw Data: Retiree Spending Across the Country

In case you're wondering what finally got me to try GeoFRED,1 it was a report I got this morning from the retirement boffins at EBRI, "Geographic Variation in Spending Among Older American Households." This put me in mind of maps, and reminded me to check out FRED's mapmaking prowess.

Anyway, the EBRI report turned out not to be all that interesting, but here's a bit of raw data anyway about retiree spending:

The folks down in Texas and Arkansas sure have low expenses, though I'm not sure how much this tells us. Do they really have low expenses, or do they just have low incomes and can't spend very much? Probably some of both. In any case, this gives you an idea of how much retirees spend in whatever part of the country you live in.

1I realize no one was wondering that. Work with me here.