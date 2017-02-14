Uninsured Population Holding Steady at About 10%

The latest CDC numbers on the uninsured population are out, and as of September 2016 the number of uninsured in the US had dropped from about 17 percent before Obamacare to 10.3 percent. That continues to be below the original CBO estimate of 11 percent for the full year.

For all of Obamacare's faults, this is a tremendous achievement at a surprisingly modest cost. It's beyond belief that Republicans want to destroy it instead of making it better.

NOTE: As always, I'm using the CDC's figures for the nonelderly population. This is because (a) this is what CBO used for its estimates, so I need to use comparable numbers, and (b) it's the number we actually care about. The overall figure for all ages is currently 8.8 percent.