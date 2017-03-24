How Paul Ryan Sold Out, In One Chart

Why is Paul Ryan having such a hard time selling his Obamacare repeal to the ultra-conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus? One chart tells the story:

According to DW-NOMINATE, when Ryan first entered Congress in 1999 he was the 18th most conservative member of the House. Almost no one was more conservative than Ryan. He was a member in good standing of the ultras.

But every year he's dropped in the rankings. By 2014, he ranked only 51st. The tea partiers who have been elected in the past decade look at Ryan as a guy who sold out. He's no longer even in the top 50, let alone the top 30 or 40 that it takes to be a solid ultra.

To you and me, 51st out of 435 seems pretty damn conservative. But to the folks who rank from 1st to 40th, Ryan looks like a guy who's steadily compromised with the swamp until he's become just another get-along-go-along guy. They don't trust him, and that's why he can't convince them to vote for his health care bill.