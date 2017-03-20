Lunch Time Duck Fight

Somebody asked for more ducks, so here they are. But I have two questions.

First, what are these ducks fighting over? It can't be a crumb of bread somebody threw to them. Maybe a fish? Do ducks eat fish? Or are they just ganging up on some poor duck who violated duck protocol? There's definitely a duck at the beginning who's getting pretty abused, but there seems to be more going on than just that.

Second, is this as good as resolution gets on YouTube? It seems like I've seen better. But this is HD video shot in MPEG 4, and I think I have all the settings correct. Is there anything more I can do?