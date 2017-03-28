Your Morning in Tweets

Mar. 28, 2017 2:31 PM

It's been one of those mornings. My best source to capture the flavor of the news today is my Twitter feed. In no particular order:

Um, sure, except that Nunes won't show us the substance of the leak and misled everyone about where it came from. Other than that, spot on. And as long as we're on the subject of Nunes:

Back to the White House now. Here is April Ryan, Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks:

Huh? What's that about? Oh:

Got anything else for us today, Sean?

Roger that. Let's move on to someone else in the White House:

So they've moved on from denying climate change, and are now denying that they're even aware of what scientists say about climate change. Where are they going to be by 2020?

Finally, on a completely different subject:

Unfortunately, yes, I think it is.

