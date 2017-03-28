Your Morning in Tweets

It's been one of those mornings. My best source to capture the flavor of the news today is my Twitter feed. In no particular order:

Spicer says there is a double standard. when leaks to press, focus on substance. with nunes info, people focused on what nunes up to https://t.co/ds26YThCdJ — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) March 28, 2017

Um, sure, except that Nunes won't show us the substance of the leak and misled everyone about where it came from. Other than that, spot on. And as long as we're on the subject of Nunes:

Monday: Nunes' spox: Comey "couldn't come in tomorrow as we hoped."

Today: FBI: No official request for Comey's testimony was ever received. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) March 28, 2017

Back to the White House now. Here is April Ryan, Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks:

Huh? What's that about? Oh:

Sean Spicer tells reporter April Ryan not to shake her head. pic.twitter.com/mJpPm5zmjh — Axios (@axios) March 28, 2017

Got anything else for us today, Sean?

.@EamonJavers asks Press Sec. Spicer if there’s an estimate of coal jobs that will be created w/ today's exec. order



"I'm not aware of one" pic.twitter.com/wHcPhitCui — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) March 28, 2017

Roger that. Let's move on to someone else in the White House:

This exchange between a senior White House official and a reporter on climate change is.... not great. pic.twitter.com/3R6WLV1bKZ — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) March 28, 2017

So they've moved on from denying climate change, and are now denying that they're even aware of what scientists say about climate change. Where are they going to be by 2020?

Finally, on a completely different subject:

"Antitrust is dead, isn't it? That was my impression." - Posner, 7th Cir judge and antitrust giant #StiglerConcentration — Lina Khan (@linamkhan) March 28, 2017

Unfortunately, yes, I think it is.