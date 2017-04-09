The Dead Pool - 9 April 2017

K.T. McFarland has always been one of President Trump's odder choices for a senior position on his national security team. She last served in the government during the Reagan administration, and for the past 30 years has done precisely nothing that would make her qualified for even a junior position. Except for one thing: she spent several years as a Fox News commentator, where she regularly savaged Barack Obama and became pals with Eric Trump and Don Jr. Presumably Trump thought that was great experience. Steve Bannon signed on because he doesn't care about anything except whether someone agrees with him, and former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn is such a loony tune that there's no telling why he accepted her as his #2.

But then Flynn got fired, and Trump's first choice to replace him turned down the job when he was told that McFarland had to stay. H.R. McMaster, however, plays a longer game, and took the NSA job even though McFarland came with it. He slowly sidelined her, and now she's being reassigned to the exciting post of ambassador to Singapore. McMaster has been on the job for six weeks, and in that time he's gotten Steve Bannon off the National Security Council; exiled McFarland to Singapore; and masterminded the bombing of Syria, which got Trump a ton of fawning coverage. Not bad for a guy who a few years ago was having trouble even getting the Army to promote him to general.