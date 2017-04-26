I want to repeat something from the previous post because it deserves a post all its own. This is Donald Trump's "tax plan":

The promised Trump tax plan, as distributed to press moments ago: pic.twitter.com/WVWhpPAZp0 — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) April 26, 2017

Trump has embarrassed us in so many ways that I guess this is small beer, but FFS. This is the United States of America, the biggest, richest country on the planet. The leader of the free world. And this is what we get from our president these days. He wants to cut taxes by $4 trillion or more—$4 trillion!—and he can't be bothered to produce more than a single page of bullet points about it. No details. No legislation. No analysis from the OMB. Nothing. Just a comic book version of a tax overhaul.

The contempt and incompetence this displays is breathtaking.