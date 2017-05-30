Chart of the Day: The Sean Spicer Show

Here's a fun chart from Media Matters:

(Note: I have switched the colors in the graph to the correct red-state-blue-state representation.)

The remarkable thing here is not that President Obama's press secretary was televised so little. That's normal. The remarkable thing is that President Trump's press secretary is televised so much. This is, pretty obviously, not because Spicer is singularly transparent and produces loads of news. It's because the guy is a train wreck and we can't look away.

But here's a question: the standard excuse for this is that Spicer gets great ratings. But does he? I know he did in his first few weeks, but are his ratings still higher than ordinary news? I can't seem to find any evidence one way or another.