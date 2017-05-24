Meet New AHCA, Same as Old AHCA

The Russian connection: See all our coverage | Read about our investigation
The long awaited CBO score of the new Republican health care bill is out! You're excited, aren't you? Without further ado, here's the CBO's key chart showing how much better new AHCA is than old AHCA:
As you can see, under old AHCA the number of poor with no insurance rose from 15-20 percent under Obamacare to 30-40 percent under AHCA. But under new AHCA, it's more like 29-39 percent. Hot diggity! Here are a few other numbers:
Those are some mighty big changes, aren't they? You can certainly understand why the (former) head of Republican "moderate" caucus worked so hard to revive AHCA and make these adjustments. It's like a whole new bill.