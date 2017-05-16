NYT's Haberman: Donald Trump Known as the "Leaker-in-Chief"

From Maggie Haberman, Trump whisperer extraordinaire at the New York Times:

What is amazing is capacity of people who watched the campaign to be surprised by what they are seeing. Trump is 70. Ppl don't change. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 16, 2017

During the campaign, several advisers privately called Trump "leaker-in-chief," bc of his tendency to be blurt stuff 2 friends on phone. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 16, 2017

It's good to know that everyone who works for Trump is well aware of the possibility that their boss might blurt out top secret information at any time to anybody. And since Trump is 70 and declining mentally, this will only get worse.

In other news, Trump defended himself this morning against charges that he blabbed top secret information to the Russian foreign minister—though "defend" might not be quite the right word. Like Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men, he took to Twitter to tell us that he damn well did blab top secret information and it's totally OK because he's the president. In doing so, he also seems to have blabbed a bit more about just what the secret is: something to do with explosives in laptop computers. And other evidence suggests the information may have come from Jordan or Israel. So now just about everything is out there. I'm sure Jordanian/Israeli intelligence is pleased.