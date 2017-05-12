Our big announcement on the Trump-Russia scandal.

President Won't Deny He Has Recording System in White House

May 12, 2017 2:05 PM

President Trump says James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations." Well, are there any "tapes"? Does President Trump record conversations in the White House? Let's ask the press secretary about all this:

Huh. You'd think the answer would be a simple no, but I guess not. Perhaps we'll find out for sure when Congress subpoenas the recordings and Trump has to tell a federal judge whether they exist.

But if they do exist, I have some advice: just destroy them now. I never understood why Nixon kept those tapes around for so long. He should have just burned them and then claimed that they were destroyed in accord with standard record retention policy. Or something.

