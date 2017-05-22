Our big announcement on the Trump-Russia scandal.

Trump Confirms His Intel Blabbing Originated With Israel

May 22, 2017 11:58 AM

Remember the top secret intel that President Trump shared with the Russians in the Oval Office? We all pretty much know that it came from Israel, but for some reason Trump decided to confirm this today:

As many people have pointed out, this was just a photo op. Trump didn't have to say anything. But he's Trump, so he had to have the last word. It continues to be remarkable how easy it is to bait the guy.

