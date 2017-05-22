Trump Confirms His Intel Blabbing Originated With Israel

Remember the top secret intel that President Trump shared with the Russians in the Oval Office? We all pretty much know that it came from Israel, but for some reason Trump decided to confirm this today:

Really confusing moment here where Trump stops the press from being ushered out of his photo spray with PM Netanyahu. Full video—> pic.twitter.com/A7UVcw3Zt2 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) May 22, 2017

Here’s a more definitive rundown from the pool reporter in Israel: pic.twitter.com/bEKnCPwG9f — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) May 22, 2017

As many people have pointed out, this was just a photo op. Trump didn't have to say anything. But he's Trump, so he had to have the last word. It continues to be remarkable how easy it is to bait the guy.