UPDATE: Health Care Bill Is . . . Something

Sorry, but apparently things have changed in the past 10 minutes:

Two prominent Republican opponents of the House GOP's Obamacare repeal bill reversed course and backed the measure Wednesday morning, after negotiating a last-minute amendment with President Donald Trump at the White House. Reps. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) and Billy Long (R-Mo.) emerged from their session with the president and said that an amendment to add $8 billion to help cover people with preexisting conditions would return them to the "yes" column on the bill.

Seriously? These guys think that $1.6 billion per year actually makes a difference?

Anyway, who knows what's going to happen now. The basic problem is still the same, namely that this is a very dangerous vote for folks in swing districts. That might be worth it for a higher cause, but not for a bill that can't come close to passing in the Senate.

Plus there's the fact that 24 million people would lose coverage if the bill passes. I suppose that might be a factor for a few Republicans. Maybe.