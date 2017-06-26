If Trumpcare Fails, Republicans Will Continue to Sabotage Obamacare

This is unusual, but it’s actually worth paying attention to one of President Trump’s tweets today:

Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

If Democrats manage to defeat Trumpcare, that’s hardly the end of the battle. If Obamacare remains the law, Republicans will do everything in their power to ensure that it does indeed “crash & burn.” They will stop funding the CSR subsidies, which will devastate the poor. They will stop enforcing the individual mandate. They will do everything legally possible to issue damaging insurance regulations. And they will make it crystal clear to insurance companies that there is nothing they can count on, and they might as well just exit the Obamacare exchange market now.

This is not me being pessimistic. This is just the reality of what Republicans will do. Their goal is to repeal Obamacare, not to provide medical care to the poor and working class. That’s what we’re up against.