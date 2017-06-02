Nobody Knows Anything, Washington DC Edition
From President Trump's press office:
CNN banner: "PRESIDENT'S SPOKESMAN SAYS HE CAN'T SPEAK FOR THE PRESIDENT" pic.twitter.com/MyW6owVc9Z— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 2, 2017
From President Trump's budget chief:
Mulvaney: ''I wouldn't take what's in the budget as indicative of what our proposals are.'' Per @politico via @howard_gleckman— Len Burman (@lenburman) June 2, 2017
Tomorrow's headline: EPA chief says "protecting the environment" not the "primary aim of this agency."