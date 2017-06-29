Trumpcare Cuts Medicaid By a Third in 20 Years

WaPo’s Carolyn Johnson points me to an analysis by Avalere Health that extends the CBO’s analysis of Medicaid cuts under the Republican health care bill. I’ve taken the liberty of roughly turning it into a single line, which provides us with estimates of Medicaid spending all the way out to 2036:

Click the link above for the full Avalere report, which breaks out Medicaid cuts among children, adults, the elderly, and the disabled. It’s carnage as far as the eye can see.

UPDATE: Apparently the CBO will release its own long-term projections later today. I don’t expect them to be very different.