Where Are All the TVs on TV?

This is not my usual beat, but I’m curious about something. Like millions of others, I sometimes watch the home renovation shows on HGTV. Or I catch bits and pieces while Marian is watching. And I’ve noticed that almost universally, the finished homes have no place for a TV in the shared living spaces (family room, living room, etc.). And if they do, it’s mounted above the fireplace about eight feet off the ground, which is a terrible viewing position.

If this were a photo spread in Architectural Digest, then sure. They’re pretending to be so posh that they don’t watch TV. But this is a TV show! And yet they never have TVs in their houses.

What’s up with this?