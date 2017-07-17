Why Is Today’s Big Qatar Story Not Getting More Attention?

Yesterday the Washington Post reported that the UAE had hacked into Qatar’s state media in order to plant incendiary statements that would give them an excuse to retaliate against Qatar. As a result, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf states have been blockading Qatar for the past two months.

This seems to be getting almost no attention today. Why? Do people not believe it? Does news about Qatar just not matter? Am I overestimating how big a deal this is?

This is a deliberate and calculated false-flag operation, designed specifically to create a fake casus belli. Isn’t that a massively big deal?