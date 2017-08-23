Senate Republicans Hate Donald Trump

Kevin DrumAug. 23, 2017 12:01 AM

Alex Edelman via ZUMA

In the New York Times today, Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin have a piece about the relationship between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. It’s—how do the kids put it?—complicated. Basically, McConnell can barely stand the sight of the guy: “In a series of tweets this month, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. McConnell publicly, then berated him in a phone call that quickly devolved into a profane shouting match.” What’s more, it turns out that lots of other Republican senators feel the same way. In fact, apparently senators kept calling them back even after the article was published to throw in their two cents:

I guess ten words is about what I’d expect. But which ten? Let’s think about this:

  1. fantastic
  2. everyone
  3. failing
  4. disaster
  5. repeal
  6. replace
  7. premiums
  8. deductibles
  9. state lines
  10. ???

I can’t think of ten. Sorry. Am I missing one?

 