Senate Republicans Hate Donald Trump

In the New York Times today, Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin have a piece about the relationship between Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. It’s—how do the kids put it?—complicated. Basically, McConnell can barely stand the sight of the guy: “In a series of tweets this month, Mr. Trump criticized Mr. McConnell publicly, then berated him in a phone call that quickly devolved into a profane shouting match.” What’s more, it turns out that lots of other Republican senators feel the same way. In fact, apparently senators kept calling them back even after the article was published to throw in their two cents:

GOP senator calls just now, sez Trump consumed w RUSSIA Also: Trump must sell tax reform “His vocabulary on healthcare was bout 10 words” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) August 22, 2017

I guess ten words is about what I’d expect. But which ten? Let’s think about this:

fantastic everyone failing disaster repeal replace premiums deductibles state lines ???

I can’t think of ten. Sorry. Am I missing one?