Lunchtime Photo

I don’t remember what this is anymore. It’s a plant of some kind, something I took pictures of but didn’t really care for once I got home and looked at them. At some point, however, I got bored and started futzing around with a whole bunch of Photoshop filters and color settings, and eventually it turned into this. I propose that either (a) it should get an exhibition spot at MOMA or (b) Hallmark should buy it as a wrapping paper design. Alternatively, Steve Schafer can try to figure out what plant it originally was. I betcha he can’t do it.