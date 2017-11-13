Trump Picks Pharma Exec to Run HHS

I had totally forgotten that Tom Price was forced to resign as secretary of HHS because he spent over a million dollars of taxpayer money on private charters and military jets. That means we need a new one. But who?

President Trump nominated a pharmaceutical executive to be the next secretary of the Health and Human Services Department. The nominee, Alex M. Azar II, served as a deputy at the department under former President George W. Bush. Until January, he was the head of the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly’s United States division. Mr. Trump made his announcement in a Twitter post while traveling in Asia. Mr. Trump said Mr. Azar would be “a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices!”

I suppose I didn’t have to ask. Of course it was some wealthy Big Pharma guy. Who else would be a champion for lower drug prices, after all?

Look, I really need that all-purpose response to Trump that I asked for in the last post. Let’s get on this, shall we?