Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

This is Hopper playing hide-and-seek in the Australian willow tree in our backyard. She did this for a couple of minutes as I moved the camera from one side of the trunk to the other, and then climbed higher up the tree to get a better look at things. Satisfied, she scrambled back down and jumped into our neighbor’s yard. They know our cats almost as well as we do. Luckily, they like cats.