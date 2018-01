Looking for news you can trust?

Sad news today. Yesterday’s cryptocurrency rout is continuing. Bitcoin toyed with $10,000 yesterday, but then recovered slightly, only to plunge right on through this morning. It’s at $9,916 as I write this, but I’m sure that will change by the time you read it. I wonder what all those miners are going to do with their racks and racks of specialized servers that are good for nothing other than performing useless proof of work calculations?