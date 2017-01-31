Sleater-Kinney Shows No Signs of Rust

Sleater-Kinney

Live in Paris

Sub Pop

After a hiatus of nearly a decade, Sleater-Kinney reunited for the triumphant 2015 album No Cities to Love, showing no signs of rust. Describing the trio as iconic does them a disservice by understating the rebooted S-K’s vitality, as this blistering live set from the same year proves. Call them a cornerstone of the Riot Grrrl movement, a stellar punk band, or simply a great rock'n'roll act—regardless of labels, singer-guitarist Corin Tucker, guitarist-singer Carrie Brownstein and drummer-singer Janet Weiss still know how to unleash the ferocious-yet-controlled energy of disruptive women determined to be heard, two decades on. The songs on Live in Paris span their terrific catalog, from '90s classics like "I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone" and "Dig Me Out" to the 21st-century faves "What's Mine Is Yours" and "Surface Envy," making this the perfect soundtrack for confronting the madness of the world today.