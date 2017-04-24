Former Kinks Leader Ray Davies Reflects on the Good Old USA

Ray Davies

Americana

Legacy

On his first set of new material in nearly a decade, former Kinks leader Ray Davies reflects on his relationship with the good old USA, a subject the Brit also explored on the early-'70s LP Muswell Hillbillies. With alt-country mainstays The Jayhawks providing surehanded, understated support, he crafts a mood of bittersweet nostalgia, touching on The Kinks' early days in the British Invasion ("The Invaders"), lamenting the state of the modern world ("Poetry") and, as always, calling out crass poseurs ("The Deal"). A wry, tender singer, Davies remains in fine voice throughout—no small achievement considering he's been performing more than a half-century. It would be great just to have him back in action, which makes this memorable album an especially satisfying return.