Jesse Watters Destroys His “America Is Not a Racist Nation” Claim With Racist Clips

With tensions still simmering after the deadly, white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, Fox News‘ Jesse Watters went on the air Sunday and described those in Charlottesville as “fringe fanatics who don’t represent this country.” He went on to passionately assert that America is not a racist nation.

“It’s time we stop acting like it is,” Watters said, in remarks that implicitly defended the president’s initial, stunningly mild response to the violence. Trump’s remarks were widely criticized by members of both parties who demanded a more emphatic condemnation of white supremacists.

Watters then paused awkwardly, apparently unaware of what segments were to follow. “Not sure what we’re going to do next, but we have a great show.” He then read into the teleprompter to preview two blatantly racist segments: The first insinuated Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, two African-American women, could be siding with North Korea. The second showed black men waving guns and supposedly threatening Trump over food stamps–impressively packing multiple stereotypes into a two second clip.

Watch the beautifully timed transition below:

h/t Think Progress