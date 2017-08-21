The Awe-Inspiring Togetherness of an Entire Country Looking Up at the Eclipse

For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse is traveling across the entire United States today, and it seems everyone took a break to check it out. We’ve compiled our favorite photos of people—from the White House to Los Angeles—looking up to check out the rare phenomenon. (Props to everyone that dutifully prepared by securing protective, and often festive, eyeglasses!)

Four generations of family taking in the partial eclipse today. Already looking forward to the next one in Texas in 2024! pic.twitter.com/3iSPh9iydA — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) August 21, 2017

Oh ya know… just taking precautions to view the #SolarEclipse2017 here in Brookings!!! pic.twitter.com/BFDpg07xUZ — Jackrabbit Softball (@GoJacksSB) August 21, 2017

Curiosities: Bill Gates Bought the sun and the moon. Now the eclipse will be exclusive to the Microsoft family#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/xg91EgURtN — ELiTE (@Dante_ynt) August 21, 2017

So many excited people! Out and about for the #eclipse2017 #solareclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/IIg6iiCAvB — SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) August 21, 2017

*cue the Bonnie Tyler* The U.S. economy lost $700 Million in economic productivity today because we were all too busy looking at a giant burning object in the sky. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #America #SolarEclipse #DC A post shared by Shawn Rusterholz (@shawnrusterholz) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

My boys and I enjoying the eclipse (the welding helmets are set correctly thanks for asking!) #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/XS4tdPhuAw — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 21, 2017

#solareclipse #2017eclipse – We were not in an area of #totality but this #eclipse was an #epicview of the #sun behind the #moon thanks @capturing_the_cosmos for getting us the #eclipseglasses A post shared by Lindsay Demeter (@lindsaydemeter) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Waiting to be eclipsed 🌖 // @theresagoodall A post shared by Element Three (@elementthree) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Things are looking up! #solareclipse #medschool A post shared by Kansas City University (@kcu1916) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

And then there was President Trump, who was caught, at least temporarily, without proper eyewear:

Pres and Mrs Trump watch the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/yjLcNdKAoV — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 21, 2017

At least Attorney General Jeff Sessions got the memo:

When you wish upon a star pic.twitter.com/cgmIJoWZgP — Michael Hendrix (@michael_hendrix) August 21, 2017

We’ll leave you with this footage of a plane flying through the eclipse—just because it’s cool: