The Awe-Inspiring Togetherness of an Entire Country Looking Up at the Eclipse

For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse is traveling across the entire United States today, and it seems everyone took a break to check it out. We’ve compiled our favorite photos of people—from the White House to Los Angeles—looking up to check out the rare phenomenon. (Props to everyone that dutifully prepared by securing protective, and often festive, eyeglasses!)
Four generations of family taking in the partial eclipse today. Already looking forward to the next one in Texas in 2024! pic.twitter.com/3iSPh9iydA
— George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) August 21, 2017
That was amazing. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/9yuRcKo6Xx
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 21, 2017
Oh ya know… just taking precautions to view the #SolarEclipse2017 here in Brookings!!! pic.twitter.com/BFDpg07xUZ
— Jackrabbit Softball (@GoJacksSB) August 21, 2017
How some @MomsDemand volunteers rocked the #solareclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/NErB3MeCY8
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 21, 2017
Curiosities: Bill Gates Bought the sun and the moon. Now the eclipse will be exclusive to the Microsoft family#SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/xg91EgURtN
— ELiTE (@Dante_ynt) August 21, 2017
We are all @AlRoker today. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/vX0dlDRHT7
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 21, 2017
part 2 #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/pdM0YSoowN
— sydney🌹 (@sydrames) August 21, 2017
So many excited people! Out and about for the #eclipse2017 #solareclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/IIg6iiCAvB
— SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) August 21, 2017
Happy #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/P0kBUPaq0G
— Lauren Elizabeth (@LaurenElizabeth) August 21, 2017
Safety and style in #SanFrancisco for the sake of the #SolarEclipse2017! #eclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/jhXbej0nEM
— SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) August 21, 2017
Harley is ready #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/nC6r8EYOIZ
— Lexi Kenyherz (@kenyherz) August 21, 2017
Safety first at the #RedCrossLA Headquarters in West LA! #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/tDYpv1Ly3v
— Red Cross LosAngeles (@RedCrossLA) August 21, 2017
My boys and I enjoying the eclipse (the welding helmets are set correctly thanks for asking!) #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/XS4tdPhuAw
— Adam Savage (@donttrythis) August 21, 2017
How to watch #SolarEclipse2017 without losing your clout. pic.twitter.com/BZAyiziQXL
— Cycle (@bycycle) August 21, 2017
Watching history happen with our nephews @lambowbap @NBCDFW #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/DMfyn2lIUj
— Deborah Ferguson (@DeborahNBC5) August 21, 2017
Why yes, yes I did get my paws on some eclipse glasses this morning. And yes, yes I did just become the first dog in the history of dog-kind to watch the solar eclipse! 🐾🌞😎 #kobethespringer #englishspringer #englishspringerspaniel #englishspringerspanielsofinstagtam #springer #springers #springerspaniel #springerspaniels #eclipse #solareclipse2017 #totality #dog #puppy #dogfeature #dog_features #feature_your_puppy #feature_your_dog #dogs_need_love #dogsubmit #topdogfeature #followforfollow #like4like #funny #solareclipse
Rick Barry #solareclipseglasses game strong! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽#SolarEclipse2017 @Rick24Barry pic.twitter.com/PTjhqmQrF8
— BIG3 (@thebig3) August 21, 2017
And then there was President Trump, who was caught, at least temporarily, without proper eyewear:
NO MR. PRESIDENT, NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Ex98oIPUVw
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 21, 2017
#SolarEclipse2017– #Trump was warned not to look directly at the sun. He responded in typical Trump fashion.#unfit #Resist #Resign pic.twitter.com/q3hi8GgacS
— John Lundin (@johnlundin) August 21, 2017
Pres and Mrs Trump watch the eclipse. pic.twitter.com/yjLcNdKAoV
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 21, 2017
At least Attorney General Jeff Sessions got the memo:
When you wish upon a star pic.twitter.com/cgmIJoWZgP
— Michael Hendrix (@michael_hendrix) August 21, 2017
We’ll leave you with this footage of a plane flying through the eclipse—just because it’s cool:
Footage of plane flying through #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/tfjPpfau7W
— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 21, 2017