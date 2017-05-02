Melania Trump Just Faved This Tweet About How Much She Hates Donald Trump

Hello. Good evening.

Retweets are not endorsements. Neither are faves. Having said that, someone on Melania Trump's social team just did a whoopsie daisy.

Alex Litel spotted that @melaniatrump, a verified account, faved this tweet:

Maybe she was reading it and faved it. Maybe she was reading it and faved it accidentally. Maybe someone with access to her account was reading it and faved it accidentally. This last option seems far and away the most likely.

Social media managers make mistakes and they should not be fired for them and this is a truth I have written many times. The internet has an unquenchable thirst for outrage but that thirst often ends up taking us to crazy places. A few years ago a Houston Rockets social person was fired for emoji violence.

Anyway, someone in the Trump organization (or the general Trump universe, or a random person on the street who found Melania Trump's lost phone —or the phone of someone with access to her account) apparently thought this was funny, which is pretty funny to people not in the Trump organization.

So, hahahahahah.

Have a great night.