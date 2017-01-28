A Federal Judge Just Issued A Stay Against Donald Trump's "Muslim Ban"

A federal judge in Brooklyn just issued an emergency stay against Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from certain predominantly Muslim countries, temporarily allowing people who have landed in the US with a valid visa to remain.

Judge Donnelly "The stay is granted!" — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017

Judge: "Class is pretty well defined as outline in the papers - otherwise would be reviewing stays for a hundred people" so stay is national — Jackie Vimo (@JackieVimo) January 29, 2017

The director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project announced the victory on twitter:

We won — Dale Ho (@dale_e_ho) January 29, 2017

Stay is national — Dale Ho (@dale_e_ho) January 29, 2017

Nationwide injunction - no one can be removed - govt must provide list of names of ppl affected — Dale Ho (@dale_e_ho) January 29, 2017

The stay is temporary and a court will have to decide whether to make it permanent at a later date—and it only affects people who have already arrived in the United States—but for now, people will not be deported because of Trump's executive order:

ACLU currently estimates 100-200 people across US airports being held because of EO. They can all stay until further notice — Raya Jalabi (@rayajalabi) January 29, 2017

The lawsuit was brought by the ACLU on behalf of two men detained at JFK airport in New York. The men were subsequently released.

You can read the ACLU's original complaint below:

This is a developing story. We'll update as more news comes in.