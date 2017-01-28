A Federal Judge Just Issued A Stay Against Donald Trump's "Muslim Ban"

Jan. 28, 2017 8:50 PM

A federal judge in Brooklyn just issued an emergency stay against Donald Trump's executive order banning immigration from certain predominantly Muslim countries, temporarily allowing people who have landed in the US with a valid visa to remain.

The director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project announced the victory on twitter:

The stay is temporary and a court will have to decide whether to make it permanent at a later date—and it only affects people who have already arrived in the United States—but for now, people will not be deported because of Trump's executive order:

The lawsuit was brought by the ACLU on behalf of two men detained at JFK airport in New York. The men were subsequently released.

You can read the ACLU's original complaint below:

 

 

This is a developing story. We'll update as more news comes in.

view comments