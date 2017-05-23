Look at the Difference in Trump and Obama's Notes for Israel's Holocaust Memorial

Before leaving Israel's Holocaust museum Yad Vashem Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump continued the tradition of US leaders who have visited the memorial before him, including former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, by writing a message in the Book of Remembrance.

"It is a great honor to be here with my friends!" Trump's signature read. "So amazing and will never forget!"

The president's note quickly attracted criticism for its strangely upbeat tone, with many mocking the message for appearing out of step with the memorial's somber setting, especially when compared with former president Barack Obama's 2008 message when he was still a senator.

Trump, Obama notes left at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial for the Holocaust.



This makes me sad. pic.twitter.com/QgOpILPyeQ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 23, 2017

The note on Tuesday is the latest in a series of awkward moments for Trump during his first overseas trip as president. The day before, while addressing reporters at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump appeared to inadvertently confirm that Israel was the source that provided the intelligence he shared with high-ranking Russian officials in the Oval Office last week.

Really confusing moment here where Trump stops the press from being ushered out of his photo spray with PM Netanyahu. Full video—> pic.twitter.com/A7UVcw3Zt2 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) May 22, 2017

Trump's unusually lighthearted Book of Remembrance message is only the most recent example of tone deafness coming from the administration regarding the Holocaust. In February, the administration sparked by the ire of Jewish groups when it released a statement commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day that failed to mention the word Jews. White House press secretary also once called Nazi concentration camps "Holocaust centers" while positively comparing Adolf Hitler to Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad.