Tens of Thousands of People Just Showed Nazis (and Donald Trump) What Really Makes America Great

One week after a bitterly violent protest in Charlottesville, Va., that left one woman dead and 19 injured, tens of thousands of counter-protesters marched in at least 30 cities, including New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. to demonstrate their opposition to white nationalism. The largest protest by far was in Boston, where an estimated 30,000-40,000 counter-protesters showed up, according to the Boston Globe. Only a handful of people attended the planned “Free Speech” protest, and they were quickly overwhelmed.

The fight over symbolism that pays homage to the Confederacy gained increasing momentum over the week after President Donald Trump criticized protesters “on both sides” of the battle,” all but defending the white nationalists who have vowed to, as they shouted in Charlottesville, “unite the Right.”

His statement was greeted with criticism from both parties, and demonstrations today were organized in anticipation of still more protests by white nationalists emboldened by his remarks. But if there were any Nazis planning to demonstrate, they were outnumbered by thousands of peaceful counter-protesters.

Here is a glimpse of what went on today, starting with Boston:

Thousands take to streets in Boston protest against hate speech https://t.co/oVCNt1jlY5 pic.twitter.com/IsRPNQ1xJ1 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 19, 2017

Chants of "we can't hear you" as thousands of Bostonians drown out a few hundred neo-Nazis. #BostonResist #FightSupremacy. pic.twitter.com/in9OjNkpfO — Waqas Mirza (@waqasahmi) August 19, 2017

Thousands march in Boston for protests a week after deadly demonstration https://t.co/70Fzea2lw4 pic.twitter.com/rGG9ygUJhX — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) August 19, 2017

Demonstrators lined up in Chicago at the statue of a slave holder:

Hundreds gather at Chicago tomb of slaveholder Stephen Douglas for rally demanding #reparations from @UChicago in light of #Charlotteville. pic.twitter.com/YvTReeWKrg — The Chicago Reporter (@ChicagoReporter) August 19, 2017

Reading the names of our enslaved ancestors who were owned by Stephen A Douglas. #RemoveTheTomb #REPARATIONSNOW #DefendCville pic.twitter.com/wgClqfSPtd — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) August 19, 2017

Here are some images from Detroit:

#Detroit turn up. We are #ReclaimingOurHistory. With statues of Columbus, Detroit is not shy is symbols of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/MmBj9BOMxR — BYP100 (@BYP_100) August 19, 2017

We wouldn’t be here without the fight of our ancestors. Holding a #Detroit healing space at the Underground Railroad memorial. pic.twitter.com/SCXlti0Tzv — BYP100 (@BYP_100) August 19, 2017

And from California:

Hundreds of people show up in Laguna Beach to stand up against hate and in support of Charlottesville, VA @cbsla pic.twitter.com/EePbGcKRgI — Joy Benedict (@joybenedict) August 19, 2017