President Donald Trump declined to directly denounce white nationalists who sparked violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., Friday night and Saturday. Instead, Trump condemned a “display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides,” during short remarks at his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

“On many sides,” he repeated.

“It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump. Not Barack Obama,” Trump said, apparently in an effort to sidestep any connection to far-right white supremacy movements.

Trump went on to brag about employment figures. “We have absolute record employment,” Trump said. “We have companies pouring into our country.” As Trump wrapped up an event to sign the Veteran’s Affairs Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017, he ignored reporters who yelled questions about whether he would condemn white nationalists outright.

POTUS refused to address whether #Charlottesville car crash was terrorism or to denounce White Nationalists. pic.twitter.com/YnfwZtXsEE — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) August 12, 2017

Trump’s gave this speech as multiple news outlets confirmed that one person was killed after a car plowed into a crowd of protesters, before reversing and driving away, earlier on Saturday. The deadly incident came amid an intense melee in Charlottesville between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters.

POTUS on Charlottesville: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" pic.twitter.com/fXJtgpfxwC — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2017

Pres. Trump says federal authorities are supporting Charlottesville: "We are here to provide whatever other assistance is needed." pic.twitter.com/709dggVCsI — ABC News (@ABC) August 12, 2017