There hasn’t been much cause to laugh during this election. Cry? Sure. Plenty of heaving anxiety sobs. But true belly chuckles are hard to come by. Then I watched this viral Stephen Colbert clip, and it made me LOL, IRL.

When I tell you this sent me FLAT on the floor pic.twitter.com/lGzLpd75fS — marv 🗽 (@mrvndn) February 27, 2020

As diehards know, the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host is from “first in the South” primary state South Carolina, which gave the idea for this sketch with the Massachusetts senator, ahead of the vote on Saturday. The fuller clip is worth your time, too: