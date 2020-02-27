2 hours ago

Stephen Colbert Played a “Billionaire Guessing Game” with Elizabeth Warren and I Can’t Stop Laughing

There hasn’t been much cause to laugh during this election. Cry? Sure. Plenty of heaving anxiety sobs. But true belly chuckles are hard to come by. Then I watched this viral Stephen Colbert clip, and it made me  LOL, IRL.

As diehards know, the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert host is from “first in the South” primary state South Carolina, which gave the idea for this sketch with the Massachusetts senator, ahead of the vote on Saturday. The fuller clip is worth your time, too:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

