Amy Klobuchar Endorses Joe Biden

It’s Bide-mentum night!
Amy Klobuchar: “If you are tired of the extremes, you have a home with me — and I think you know you have a home with Joe Biden.” https://t.co/wQHTIvvUj9 pic.twitter.com/NqUO9m4jcV
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 3, 2020
NEW: Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "It is up to us, all of us, to put our country back together…and then to build something even greater."
"I believe we can do this together—and that is why, today, I am ending my campaign and endorsing Joe Biden." https://t.co/lYzgbtTKI4 pic.twitter.com/LqL5HMTjG1
— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 3, 2020
Apparently more endorsements are coming tonight at this event. Wendell Wilkie is a name no one has suggested as far as I know, but maybe he’ll be around later? TBD.
