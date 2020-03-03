Former Vice President Joe Biden was won the Democratic presidential primary in Oklahoma, according to multiple sources.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who was born in Oklahoma City, came in fourth place.
Oklahoma, where the wind comes sweeping down the plains and where Brad Pitt made a sweeping entrance into the world 1963, will award 37 delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
