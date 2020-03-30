30 mins ago

President Trump Argues that More Voting Means More Republican Losses

President Trump just flat out admitted that Republicans will lose elections if more people vote.

“The things they had in there were crazy,” Trump said on Monday morning, discussing voting provisions pushed by Democrats in a coronavirus response package. “They had things, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to it you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”

As states around the country postpone elections, congressional Democrats have pushed for funding and legal authority to institute vote by mail and other procedures to ensure broad and safe democratic participation in a pandemic. While Republicans have complained about how the crisis is being used to “federalize elections,” the president’s comments suggest those protests are actually motivated by GOP lawmakers’ fear of losing their jobs.

 

