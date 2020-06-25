For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

This post was originally published as part of “The Trump Files“—a collection of telling episodes, strange but true stories, and curious scenes from the life of our current president—on August 10, 2016.

It’s not generally hard to ascertain what Donald Trump is thinking about—it seems as if every thought that goes through his head over the course of the day comes right out of his mouth. But what about when he’s sleeping? Timothy O’Brien, author of the 2005 book TrumpNation, asked the mogul about his “most frequent dream,” and Trump replied with his signature candor.

“Always sexual,” he said. “It’s always fucking.”

Does he have nightmares? “Every once in a while, you have something,” Trump said. “But basically, I don’t have those sicko deals.” And therapy? “I have found I am not a disbeliever in it. But I look at reports that psychiatrists have by far the highest rate of suicide than anybody—that means they’re pretty fucked up, and I don’t have the time for it.”