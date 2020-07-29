For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

This post was originally published as part of “The Trump Files”—a collection of telling episodes, strange but true stories, and curious scenes from the life of our current president—on August 22, 2016.

The dad jeans. The extra-mullet-like hair. The goofy fall. There’s not much to say here—just watch Donald perform the world’s least sexy reenactment of the Top Gun volleyball scene.

No one seems to know when this feat of athleticism actually happened, but the Huffington Post pointed out that the clip was used as The Daily Show’s Moment of Zen in 1999.