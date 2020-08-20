35 mins ago

Joe Biden’s Opponents Hug It Out

Democratic National Convention/AP

The Democratic National Convention may be virtual but it didn’t stop the field of 2020 primary contestants from having a nice family dinner. Even eight months ago it would’ve been hard to imagine Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Cory Booker all gathering to praise Democratic nominee Joe Biden. 

Democrats were hitting the Trump-is-a-bully-theme hard on the final night of the convention, and Sanders sumed it up by calling Biden “a human being who is empathetic, who is honest, who is decent, and at this particular moment in American history, my god, that is something that this country absolutely needs.” 

