2 hours ago

Protesters Just Took Their Fight to Save the Postal Service to the Steps of the Postmaster General’s Mansion

A group of protesters hold a demonstration in front of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's home in Greensboro, North Carolina on August 16, 2020. LOGAN CYRUS/Getty

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

Demonstrators delivered their displeasure over changes at the Postal Service directly to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Sunday—in the form of a protest outside his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The gathering, which reportedly included about 100 people, followed another demonstration calling for DeJoy’s resignation in front of his home in Washington, DC, on Saturday. Both followed reports this week that under DeJoy, a major Republican donor, the Postal Service is experiencing delays, has removed mail-sorting machines ahead of the November elections, and has warned states that it may not be able to meet deadlines for mailed-in ballots. In response to the reports, and President Trump’s admission Thursday that he is blocking funding for the Postal Service in a brazen attempt to disenfranchise voters, the House Oversight Committee on Sunday called for DeJoy to testify later this month at an “urgent hearing.”  

Protesters in Greensboro carried signs that read things like, “Save our postal system,” “Dump DeJoy,” and “I’m tired”; they chanted the old standby, “Na Na Na Na Hey Hey-ey Goodbye“. One guy (who happens to be the founder of a Grammy-nominated string band) even brought a banjo and sang a postal-themed ditty:

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

Thank you!

We didn't know what to expect when we told you we needed to raise $400,000 before our fiscal year closed on June 30, and we're thrilled to report that our incredible community of readers contributed some $415,000 to help us keep charging as hard as we can during this crazy year.

You just sent an incredible message: that quality journalism doesn't have to answer to advertisers, billionaires, or hedge funds; that newsrooms can eke out an existence thanks primarily to the generosity of its readers. That's so powerful. Especially during what's been called a "media extinction event" when those looking to make a profit from the news pull back, the Mother Jones community steps in.

The months and years ahead won't be easy. Far from it. But there's no one we'd rather face the big challenges with than you, our committed and passionate readers, and our team of fearless reporters who show up every day.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate