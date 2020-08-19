Watch Hillary Clinton Endorse Joe Biden at the DNC

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Four years after she accepted the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made the case for electing Joe Biden—while reminding viewers that Donald Trump never should have been president in the first place.

“Remember back in 2016 when Trump asked, ‘What do you have to lose?’” she said. “Well now we know: our healthcare, our jobs, our loved ones, our leadership in the world, and even our post office.”

Clinton urged Americans to vote early, whether by mail or in person, and to sign up as poll workers if possible.

“Let’s vote for the jobs that Joe’s plan will create, clean energy jobs to fight climate change, caregiving jobs with living wages,” she said. “Vote for emergency relief that lifts small businesses and saves hardworking people from foreclosures and evictions.

“Vote for the parents and teachers struggling to balance children’s education and safety, and for health care workers fighting COVID-19 with little help from the White House. Vote for paid family leave and health care for everyone. For Social Security, Medicare, and Planned Parenthood. Vote for Dreamers and their families. Vote for law enforcement purged of racial bias that keeps all our streets safe. Vote for justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, because Black lives matter. Vote for honest elections so we, not a foreign adversary, choose our president. Vote for the diverse, hopeful America we saw in last night’s roll call.”

Watch the video below: