Join the Mother Jones Podcast for a LIVE Special Episode, One Week Before the 2020 Election

Exactly one week before the most important election of our lifetimes, the Mother Jones Podcast team is doing something it’s never done before: Going live.

Join host Jamilah King for this special livestreamed taping of the award-winning weekly podcast, featuring a cast of Mother Jones specialists telling you exactly what you need to know about this final sprint: the tide of disinformation, threats to your voting rights, what we’re seeing on the ground in battleground states, and the next phase in the fight for America’s future.

With democracy on the line, this is your chance to join the Mother Jones virtual newsroom. So log in, pour a happy hour beverage, and bring your questions. We’re almost there. It’s now or never.

We kick off the livestream Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 4 p.m. E.S.T.

Guests: Nathalie Baptiste, Ari Berman, Ali Breland, David Corn, Fernanda Echavarri, Pema Levy, Tim Murphy, and Kara Voght.

SIX TRUTHS

Reclaiming power from those who abuse it often starts with telling the truth. And in "This Is How Authoritarians Get Defeated," MoJo's Monika Bauerlein unpacks six truths to remember during the homestretch of an election where democracy, truth, and decency are on the line.

Truth #1: The chaos is the point.

Truth #2: Team Reality is bigger than it seems.

Truth #3: Facebook owns this.

Truth #4: When we go to work, we're in the fight.

Truth #5: It's about minority rule.

Truth #6: The only thing that can save us is…us.

Please take a moment to see how all these truths add up, because what happens in the weeks and months ahead will reverberate for at least a generation and we better be prepared.

And if you think journalism like Mother Jones'—that calls it like it is, that will never acquiesce to power, that looks where others don't—can help guide us through this historic, high-stakes moment, and you're able to right now, please help us reach our $350,000 goal by October 31 with a donation today. It's all hands on deck for democracy.

